A 13-year-old boy from Yale died Sunday after he was injured in an ATV crash near Quay on Christmas Day. 

The boy was a one of three juveniles on the ATV, according to a news release from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The 15-year-old driver, a 12-year-old passenger and the deceased were reportedly southbound on County Road 35300 about two miles north of Quay in Pawnee County. 

The ATV reportedly struck a pothole in the road and slid before beginning to roll. All three passengers came off the ATV, according to a news release. Both other passengers were taken by private vehicle to Stillwater Medical Center, where they were treated and later released.

The 13-year-old was taken by helicopter to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, where he was pronounced dead about 12:40 p.m. Sunday. The crash remains under investigation. 

Stetson Payne

stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @stetson__payne

Staff Writer

Stetson covers breaking news, general assignment and other stories. He previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. He is from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

