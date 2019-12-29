A 13-year-old boy from Yale died Sunday after he was injured in an ATV crash near Quay on Christmas Day.
The boy was a one of three juveniles on the ATV, according to a news release from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The 15-year-old driver, a 12-year-old passenger and the deceased were reportedly southbound on County Road 35300 about two miles north of Quay in Pawnee County.
The ATV reportedly struck a pothole in the road and slid before beginning to roll. All three passengers came off the ATV, according to a news release. Both other passengers were taken by private vehicle to Stillwater Medical Center, where they were treated and later released.
The 13-year-old was taken by helicopter to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, where he was pronounced dead about 12:40 p.m. Sunday. The crash remains under investigation.