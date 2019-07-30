A 12-year-old boy died last week two days after an all-terrain vehicle wreck in Okmulgee County.
The boy, who was not identified, died July 22 at a Tulsa hospital, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The boy was riding a 2015 Can-Am Outlander on July 20 at a residence about 3 miles east of Dewar, Oklahoma, when the crash occurred. What happened or caused the collision remains under investigation.
The roadway was dry and weather clear when the wreck occurred. Whether the boy was wearing a helmet also remains under investigation. OHP said.
The boy was initially flown to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition with head and torso injuries. He died two days later, according to the report.