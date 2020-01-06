A man died after being shot several times at his home in northwest Tulsa, police said Monday.
Kim Hayes, 26, was found with multiple gunshot wounds at his home in the 1700 block of West Virgin Street, in the Gilcrease Hills area, about 11 p.m. Sunday, police said.
Hayes was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
In a news release, Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said detectives interviewed several witnesses and are following various leads in the investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
Cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests, and tipsters may remain anonymous.
Hayes’ death is the second homicide of this year.