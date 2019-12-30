A 13-year-old boy was killed Sunday in an accidental shooting at a south Tulsa apartment complex, police said.
The victim, along with a group of boys around the same age, was playing with his parent's firearm at Savanna Landing apartments near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue about 3 p.m., Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said.
Watkins said the boys were passing around the gun, loading and unloading the weapon and pointing it.
"They eventually got confused, and a tragedy occurred," Watkins said.
Watkins said the victim's wound was self-inflicted, and detectives are not planning to pursue charges.