Tulsa police car

A Tulsa police car with lights on August 17, 2018. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World file 

 Tom Gilbert

A 13-year-old boy was killed Sunday in an accidental shooting at a south Tulsa apartment complex, police said. 

The victim, along with a group of boys around the same age, was playing  with his parent's firearm at Savanna Landing apartments near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue about 3 p.m., Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said. 

Watkins said the boys were passing around the gun, loading and unloading the weapon and pointing it.  

"They eventually got confused, and a tragedy occurred," Watkins said.  

Watkins said the victim's wound was self-inflicted, and detectives are not planning to pursue charges. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Tags

Staff Writer

Kelsy graduated Oklahoma State University with a degree in multimedia journalism and joined the Tulsa World in 2019. She covers breaking news and is passionate about people, social justice and law enforcement. Phone: (918) 581-8455

Recommended for you