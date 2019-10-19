A teenage boy was struck once in the head by gunfire at a south Tulsa apartment.
The gunshot wound the boy sustained "appeared serious," Tulsa police said in a news release.
Officers were dispatched about 11 a.m. Saturday to the St. Thomas Square apartments, located in the 1000 block of East 61st Street, where they found the boy, 15, and provided first aid until emergency responders transported him to a local hospital.
The apartment tenant told investigators that she was sleeping in an upstairs room with her child and another woman when they heard the gunshot.
After hearing the gunshot, they went downstairs. Those who had been on the lower floor had left the apartment. The tenant told police she did not know who had been in the apartment, according to the release.
