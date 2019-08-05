Almost no type of institution has been spared from mass shootings, leaving many with a sense of hopelessness after more than 30 people were killed in two separate events over the weekend.
But Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum suggested that community assistance is the most effective tool in prevention.
“Most importantly: you are not powerless,” Bynum said in a measured post on social media Monday. “An underlying concern I hear from a lot of people is a sense that they are powerless to prevent something like this in Tulsa.”
Awareness has become the immediate answer to the question of how to stymie mass violence in America, and Bynum and a police sergeant remarked on the importance of reporting suspicious behavior.
U.S. Secret Service officials conducted a study called “Mass Attacks in Public Spaces,” published in July, that looked at 27 attacks between 2017 and 2018. Three-quarters of those attackers “had concerned the people around them, with most of them specifically eliciting concerns for safety,” according to the report.
The agency says in the report that threat assessment is among the most effective practices for prevention.
“Many of the resources to support this process are already in place at the community level but require leadership, collaboration, and information sharing to facilitate their effectiveness at preventing violence,” the report says.
Tulsa Police Sgt. Shane Tuell said reports of active shooters will “get a quick and rapid response from all officers.”
“The first thing that we’re going to really rely on is that initial information,” Tuell said. “It’s going to really rely on whoever is calling 911 to provide really good information.”
The two gunmen combined injured more than 4 dozen people during the weekend spate of violence.
In May, an active shooter in midtown Tulsa did not make it farther than 1,000 feet from a pizza restaurant, where he shot his first victim, to Interstate 44, shooting another person along the way, before a Tulsa police officer arrived and fatally shot the man.
That police officer, who has not been identified, ran from Cici’s Pizza, 4949 S. Peoria Ave., to China Wok, 4971 S. Peoria Ave., to Skelly Drive as witnesses told him the direction the shooter had gone. The shooter, Derrec Shaw, 25, was pointing the firearm and possibly shooting at passing cars as he ran across the highway.
Tuell said that when officers arrive at a report of a mass shooting, how a suspect responds to commands will dictate the officers’ actions.
Dayton, Ohio, police officials said the gunman in that city’s Oregon District this weekend was shot and killed within 30 seconds of firing his first shot.
Investigators reported that writings linked to that shooter indicated an interest in killing people. Nine people have died as a result of that mass shooting.
Twenty-two people have died as a result of the shooting in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday. A document linked to that shooter was posted online about 20 minutes before the massacre and was filled with white nationalist and racist hatred toward immigrants and Hispanics.
A large part of American culture is people’s desire to be with others in community settings, such as at festivals, museums and events, and instances of mass violence threaten that, Tuell said.
The Dayton shooting occurred in a setting similar to downtown Tulsa or Oklahoma City, and the El Paso shooting occurred at a big box store. Other mass shootings have been committed at schools, houses of worship, a festival, in open spaces, on public transportation and at places of business.
Dan’niel McKnight, a certified firearms instructor at American Arms Training, said situational awareness is among the first things she recommends. She put it in terms of a “what if” game.
“In my head, when I go to a grocery store or a restaurant, the first thing I think of is: ‘What if something bad were to happen? Where can I hide? Where can I get behind that would stop a bullet?’”
The mental exercise fits in with the three words — run, hide and fight — used to recommend responses to active shooter situations. The key to deciding which of those to do is knowing the surroundings and being aware of what is happening.
McKnight said that means keeping your cellphone put away while walking. “Just play that (what if) scenario in your head briefly and then move on,” she said.
Law officers and public officials encourage reporting concerns, even if those that might seem frivolous. Bynum said the Tulsa Police Department would rather respond to 100 calls because people are being overly cautious “than allow one of these perpetrators to go undetected.”
Beyond that immediate response, “there are public policy debates that should rightly occur to reduce violence in our country,” Bynum said. “The increasing breakdown of social cohesion in our communities should be a concern for every American.
“These are things that will hopefully be addressed over time, openly and deliberately.”