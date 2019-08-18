OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials with the Oklahoma Arts Council are trying to figure out how to remove a nearly 6,000-pound statue from the top of Oklahoma state Capitol for cleaning.
“The Guardian,” a statute of an American Indian, was placed on the new Capitol dome in 2002 with much fanfare. It is 22 feet and 9 inches tall to the tip of its lance.
Created by former state Sen. Enoch Kelly Haney, D-Seminole, the statue is secured with eight bolts.
The total cost for “The Guardian” and installation was $300,000, said Alan Atkinson, Oklahoma Arts Council director of visual arts and Capitol collections.
Options were to attempt to clean it while it was on top of the dome using scaffolding or to remove it, clean it and return it to its resting spot.
He said both options were cost prohibitive.
Currently, the Capitol building is undergoing a massive restoration financed through $245 million in bonds. The project began in 2015 and is set to be finished in 2022.
Officials have erected a 300-foot crane to assist in replacing the roof, said Trait Thompson, state Capitol project manager.
Thompson said a plan to clean the statue is not part of the Capitol restoration project.
The crane posed an opportunity, said Joel Gavin, Oklahoma Arts Council director of marketing and communications.
Atkinson said use of the crane was offered as an in-kind donation if it is needed to remove the statue.
“On the top of his lance, there is a feather flowing in the wind,” Atkinson said. “The local raptors like to perch there as they keep an eye on the Capitol pigeons. He has suffered from the elements.”
Cleaning the statue is not as simple as it may sound, Atkinson said.
“It is not simply a matter of hosing him off,” Atkinson said. “You can’t just power-wash him. We would risk damaging the surface of the bronze. It is not washing your car. As artwork, it takes some special care and expertise to clean him.”
The finish has to be replaced and application of a special wax is needed to preserve the surface, Atkinson said.
“If we have the opportunity to bring him down, we want to offer public engagement, an opportunity for people to see him close up,” Gavin said.
Atkinson said officials are still gathering information concerning how the statue was installed before developing a game plan to have it removed and cleaned.
“My objective here is twofold,” Atkinson said. “Our responsibility is to care for the state’s cultural resources. He is one of the most prominent of our cultural treasures.
“We also want to be a good steward of the financial resources the state has allotted to us.”
