The drummer of the seminal Tulsa pop band Hanson was injured this week in a motorcycle wreck.
The band reported on their Facebook page that Zac Hanson sustained several injuries Wednesday while preparing for a cross-country ride.
"Thankfully with good quality protective gear, I was able to walk away, even if very slowly with the help of Isaac, Taylor, and a few of Tulsa’s first responders," Zac Hanson wrote in a blog post.
He broke three ribs, his collarbone and cracked a bone in his shoulder. The band, according to the post, will not cancel any shows. Band friend Dash Hutton will fill in for Zac Hanson on drums while he recuperates. Zac Hanson states he will continue to sing while his shoulder heals.
The iconic Tulsa band, apart from their music, is well known in the region for founding The Hop Jam, the state's largest craft beer and music festival. A fervent fan base for the band developed during the past 25 years with their hit "MMMBop." One of their earliest performances, comprised mostly of '50s rock song covers, was in 1992 at Tulsa's Mayfest. Zac Hanson, the youngest of the trio, was about 6 years old then.
The band is slated to begin their Wintry Mix tour at November's end, starting in Vancouver. The tour will take the band throughout the United States, ending in late December in New York.