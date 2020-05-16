The city of Tulsa will have to come up with $4 million to $8 million to fill a funding gap after construction bids on the reconstruction of Zink Dam came in higher than expected.
The city has approximately $35.1 million available for construction, but the low bid from Crossland Construction came in at $38.9 million. Ancillary costs, including inspections and other services required during construction, are expected to add millions more to the project.
A third-party engineering firm hired by the city to provide a cost estimate had the project coming in at $33.2 million.
“We are just going to need to review some other projects,” said City Engineer Paul Zachary. “We are going to look at savings from completed projects and look at delaying some projects to get the funding in place.”
As part of the bidding process, contractors were required to break out their estimated costs for each aspect of the project.
Zachary said the three areas that accounted for the largest disparities between the city’s cost estimate and Crossland’s were construction of a recreational flume on the east bank of the Arkansas River south of the dam; rip-rap, boulders and other improvements along the east bank of the river near the flume; and construction and maintenance of cofferdams.
“The contractors locally bid based on the prices they have gathered, what they believed they could do the work for,” Zachary said. “And they have to incorporate risk and cost of mobilization.”
Although covering that risk added to the contractors’ bids, it could end up that some of the work won’t be necessary, in which case the city won’t have to pay for it.
“We have (budgeted) over $1 million just in rebuilding the cofferdams and stuff like that that we may never have to pay,” Zachary said. “But we put it in there to help mitigate the risk for the contractors.”
One option the city is considering to cut costs is to minimize the size of the proposed island west of the flume and eliminate the foot bridge between the east bank of the river and the island. The island was to have served as a viewing area from which people could watch kayakers and others riding the flume.
Tulsa voters approved $46 million for reconstruction of the dam and another $2 million for river bank stabilization as part of the 2016 Vision Tulsa sales tax package. The city has spent approximately $13 million on the project so far, including nearly $6 million to design, engineer and permit the dam. The remainder of the funds were used to purchase 15 new gates for the dam.
Local leaders have been dreaming about creating a true Zink Lake behind the dam for decades, but the project has never gotten off the ground, in part because Tulsans repeatedly chose not to support funding packages that would have made that possible.
The momentum began to change in 2013 when a group of local government, civic and business leaders visited Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to see how that rust-belt city had revitalized itself. What they discovered was a community that had capitalized on not just one river but three — the Allegheny, the Monongahela and the Ohio — to create a new buzz in the city.
Tulsa leaders returned home hell-bent on finally getting water in the Arkansas River, and Tulsans bought into their enthusiasm with their votes in April 2016.
Mayor G.T. Bynum, a city councilor at the time of the vote, played a key role in ensuring that funding for the dam was included in the Vision Tulsa package. He said Friday that he could not comment on a path forward until he meets with city engineers and receives their assessments and recommendations.
But he stressed that it is important to note that funding for the dam does not affect the city’s operating funds, out of which most of the city’s day-to-day services are paid.
“Nothing has been easy on this project, going back over half a century, but the most worthwhile endeavors usually require the most effort,” Bynum said. “We will continue to do the work necessary to build this dam that will make our greatest natural resource more accessible for all Tulsans.”
The key elements of the Zink Dam reconstruction project include replacing and increasing the number of gates, from three to 15. The gates will range in height from 3 feet to 10 feet. The tallest gates in the existing dam are 7 feet high. A 1,000-foot-long flume for kayaking and other water activities will be built along the east bank of the Arkansas River south of the pedestrian bridge. And Tulsans will finally get a true Zink Lake, with water backing up to well north of the 21st Street Bridge.
Officials say the reconstructed Zink Dam will be safer than the existing dam. The added gates — which are not only taller, but will reach deeper into the water — will reduce sediment buildup by creating a stronger flow of water when they are lowered.
Water topping the reconstructed low-water dam will not create the dangerous undertow on the downstream side of the dam that the existing one does. Several people have drowned after being ensnared in the undertow.
The city’s design team will present options to Bynum on how the city can fill the funding gap, and Zachary said he is hopeful that construction can begin in September and be completed in 2023. Work on the new pedestrian bridge over the Arkansas River is expected to begin at about the same time and be completed in late 2022.
“We would like to get out there as soon as possible,” Zachary said.
FEATURED