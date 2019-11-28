Saints 26, Falcons 18
Taysom Hill blocked a punt to set up his 3-yard touchdown catch, later scored on a 30-yard run and the Saints clinched their third straight NFC South title by beating the Atlanta Falcons in New Orleans on Thursday night. With Julio Jones inactive due to a shoulder injury, the Falcons had too little offense to keep pace with Drew Brees and the Saints. Atlanta recovered two onside kicks in the closing minutes, including one with 1:54 remaining, to make things interesting. Matt Ryan was sacked by Cameron Jordan on a fourth-down play from the New Orleans 44 with 38 seconds remaining. Ryan was sacked nine times, including four by Jordan.
Bears 24, Lions 20
Mitchell Trubisky threw a go-ahead 3-yard touchdown pass to David Montgomery with 2:17 remaining in Detroit, lifting Chicago to victory over the slumping Lions.
The Bears took the lead on the nine-play, 90-yard drive in which Trubisky converted two third downs with 35- and 32-yard passes Anthony Miller.
“He made special throws at special times,” coach Matt Nagy said.
Chicago sealed the win on the ensuing possession with Eddie Jackson’s interception of rookie quarterback David Blough.
The Bears (6-6) have won three of four games after losing four in a row, keeping their postseason hopes alive.
“We put ourselves in a good position to have another big game next week,” Trubisky said.
The Lions (3-8-1) have lost five straight for the first time under second-year coach Matt Patricia.
Trubisky was 29-of-38 for 338 yards with three TDs and an interception.
Blough was 22-of-38 for 280 yards with two TDs and an interception.
“This is what you dream about as a kid,” Blough said. “I’m thankful for it all, all the ups and downs.”