Bears 24, Lions 20
Mitchell Trubisky threw a go-ahead 3-yard touchdown pass to David Montgomery with 2:17 left Thursday in Detroit, lifting Chicago to victory over the slumping Lions.
The Bears took the lead on the nine-play, 90-yard drive in which Trubisky converted two third downs with 35- and 32-yard passes Anthony Miller.
“He made special throws at special times,” coach Matt Nagy said.
Chicago sealed the win on the ensuing possession with Eddie Jackson’s interception of rookie quarterback David Blough.
The Bears (6-6) have won three of four games after losing four in a row, keeping their postseason hopes alive.
“We put ourselves in a good position to have another big game next week,” Trubisky said.
The Lions (3-8-1) have lost five straight for the first time under second-year coach Matt Patricia.
Trubisky was 29-of-38 for 338 yards with three TDs and an interception.
Blough was 22-of-38 for 280 yards with two TDs and an interception.
“This is what you dream about as a kid,” Blough said. “I’m thankful for it all, all the ups and downs.”