Pat Newman walks his dog Jack alongside a row of brightly-colored trees Tuesday on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa, Okla., on November 5, 2019. The Tulsa area forecast for Wednesday calls for a high temperature in the mid-60s, with rain and a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday night. Rain will continue Thursday, as the temperature drops into the mid-40s and continues dropping into the mid-20s overnight. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World