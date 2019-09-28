First down | Story of the game
A low-scoring victory for the Cowboys
Oklahoma State scored 26 points, marking its lowest total in a home conference victory since a 24-10 win against TCU on Oct. 19, 2013. In their three other victories this season, the Cowboys averaged 49.3 points.
Second down | Matchup that mattered
OSU’s rushing attack vs. Wildcats defense
Despite four offensive linemen being in different roles Saturday because of injuries, the run game was fruitful. Star back Chuba Hubbard totaled 296 yards on 25 carries and rattled off three rushes of more than 40 yards. Quarterback Spencer Sanders picked up 52 yards on 14 carries.
Third down | Game MVP
OSU safety Tre Sterling
As a third-year sophomore making his fifth career start, Sterling played shutdown defense, leading the Cowboys with seven tackles, including six solo and a tackle for lost yardage, and a pass breakup.
Fourth down | What’s next
A trip to Lubbock awaits
Next Saturday, OSU visits a Texas Tech team that is 2-2 following a lopsided loss at Oklahoma in which quarterback Alan Bowman was sidelined and the Red Raiders mustered only 314 yards. The Cowboys had won nine in a row in the series until losing 41-17 last season in Stillwater.