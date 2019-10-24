NO. 5 OKLAHOMA AT KANSAS STATE 11 a.m. Saturday, Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kan.
TV: ABC
Radio: KMOD-97.5, KTBZ-1430
Online/streaming: TuneIn.com
Records: Oklahoma 7-0, 4-0 Big 12; Kansas State 4-2, 1-2
Last meeting: The Sooners defeated K-State 51-14 in Norman on Oct. 27, 2018.
All-time series: Oklahoma leads 76-19-4.
FOX23
James Aydelott’s forecast: Sunny. Kickoff, 49°.
Four downs
First down | Top storyline
Oklahoma thrives during morning starts
The early morning wakeup calls are becoming routine for Oklahoma. This will be the fifth consecutive 11 a.m. kickoff for the Sooners. Instead of slumbering through the start of games, OU has feasted in the first quarter of the four previous early games, allowing only seven points on defense, while the offense has posted 45 points.
Second down | Key matchup
OU defense front vs. K-State run game
There has been a coaching change at Kansas State, but that doesn’t mean the team’s mentality of playing a physical style of football was lost. K-State will look to establish the run against the Sooners. The Wildcats have nearly a 2-to-1 run-pass ratio (256 runs, 139 passes) in 2019. OU has fared well against the run but will be tested Saturday.
Third down | Player to watch
RB Kennedy Brooks
K-State has had issues stopping the run this season. The Wildcats are giving up 195.2 yards per game on the ground and allowed Oklahoma State to rush for 373 yards. Kennedy Brooks has been the workhorse for OU recently with 20 carries in the past two weeks. The other running backs combined for 19. Look for Brooks to have a big game.
Fourth down | Who wins and why
Sooners must shut down Thompson
From Guerin Emig: If the Sooners can defend Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson, they can shut down the Wildcats. And by that we’re talking about defending Thompson’s options, boots or keepers. He isn’t an elite passer. Assuming OU’s front seven is up to the challenge, that leaves the Sooners needing to score something like 30 points to win. Not a problem. OU 37, K-State 20.