NO. 6 OKLAHOMA AT KANSAS 11 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kan.
TV: ABC
Radio: KMOD-97.5, KTBZ-1430
Online/streaming: TuneIn.com
Records: Oklahoma 4-0, 1-0 in Big 12; Kansas 2-3, 0-2
Last meeting: The Sooners defeated Kansas 55-40 in Norman on Nov. 17, 2018.
All-time series: Oklahoma leads 76-26-6.
FOX23
James Aydelott forecast: Rain and thunder likely. Kickoff: 67°.
Four downs
First down | Top storyline
No coasting
Oklahoma enters Saturday’s game as a five-touchdown favorite over the Jayhawks. The stadium won’t nearly be full, and possible rainy conditions could make it miserable. With the biggest game on the schedule against Texas just a week away, it’s important for OU to maintain focus and execution against an outmatched opponent. Taking confidence into the Cotton Bowl is important, and this could be a springboard game for the Sooners.
Second down | Key matchup
Oklahoma vs. penalty flags
The Sooners are the second-most penalized team in college football through the first month. OU is averaging 90.8 penalty yards per game, just ahead of Tulsa’s 95.3. There is a happy medium between aggressive penalties and just making a mental mistake. OU is searching for more discipline while still maintaining its intensity. OU hasn’t been bitten by flags at critical times this season, but you can’t give the Big 12’s upper-tier teams extra plays or an opportunity to gain down-and-distance advantage.
Third down | Player to watch
CB Jaden Davis
The freshman cornerback continues to gain more confidence with each passing week, which allows rotations to develop at the position. Davis is OU’s fourth-leading tackler with 13 stops and has one of four interceptions by the Sooners this season. If Kansas tries to go four-wide with receivers this week, look for Davis to be in the mix for another takeaway.
Fourth down | Who wins and why
Weather only thing that can slow Sooners down
From Guerin Emig: It’s going to be rainy in Lawrence. That might slow the Sooners down some. Otherwise, the Kansas defense ranks No. 113 in FBS against the run and No. 98 overall. Sounds like a good day to hand the ball to Trey Sermon, Kennedy Brooks and Rhamondre Stevenson, keep Jalen Hurts safe and speed the game up. The faster we get to OU-Texas the following Saturday, the better. OU 48, KU 19.