First down ¦ Story of the game
Road warriors
Oklahoma improved its winning streak in true road games to 21 with an impressive 48-14 victory over UCLA on Saturday. How did the Sooners accomplish the feat? By jumping on the overmatched Bruins with 17 first-quarter points. UCLA has struggled mightily on offense in 2019, and it was a lot to ask the team to erase such a large deficit. The lead also gave OU a chance to play stress-free.
Second down ¦ Matchup that mattered
Oklahoma defense vs. UCLA quarterback Thompson-Robinson
The key to slowing the Bruins’ offense was not allowing the Bruins’ athletic quarterback, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, to gain confidence. The Sooners did a nice job early putting pressure on Thompson-Robinson and maintained that throughout the evening. OU ended with four sacks, accounting for 54 yards in lost yardage. Tre Brown also snagged an interception when Thompson-Robinson threw the ball under duress, and Ryan Jones picked off a fourth-quarter pass.
Third down ¦ Game MVP
Hurts’ Heisman foundation strengthened
Jalen Hurts is making an early push to earn an invitation to the Heisman Trophy ceremony in mid-December, just like his OU quarterback predecessors, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.
Hurts racked up 439 yards of total offense (289 passing, 150 rushing) and accounted for four touchdowns. It was all in a day’s work for the graduate transfer from Alabama, who continues to impress in each game.
Fourth down ¦ What’s next
Catching your breath
The Sooners hit the first of two open dates on the schedule next weekend after beginning the 2019 campaign with three victories.
It will be a time for OU to recover from the normal bumps and bruises and it also will give the coaches plenty of time to dissect film as the team prepares to enter Big 12 play.
OU will host Texas Tech on Sept. 28. The Red Raiders are coached by Matt Wells, a Sallisaw native in his first season at the Lubbock school.