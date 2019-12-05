BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIP
NO. 6 OKLAHOMA vs. NO. 8 BAYLOR
11 a.m. Saturday, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
TV: ABC
Radio: KMOD-97.5, KTBZ-1430
Online/streaming: TuneIn.com
Records: Oklahoma 11-1, 8-1 in Big 12; Baylor 11-1, 8-1
Last meeting: On Nov. 16, OU defeated Baylor 34-31 in Waco
All-time series: OU leads 26-3
FOX23 James Aydelott’s forecast: Cool start in the low 40s with highs likely in the mid to upper 50s under partly to mostly sunny skies.
When Oklahoma passes
Quarterback Jalen Hurts is completing 71.9 percent of his passes, slightly better than his Heisman-winning predecessors Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield.
Stat to know: 3
During a record-setting defensive season, the Bears have nine games with at least three sacks.
GUERIN EMIG: Baylor has a league-best 40 sacks and 16 interceptions. James Lynch, the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, has 10.5 sacks himself. CeeDee Lamb, who missed the Nov. 16 game at Baylor, suits up this time. But he hasn’t been a focal point in OU’s more methodical offensive approach of late.
Advantage: Bears
When Oklahoma runs
Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks is averaging 133.5 rushing yards per game during the current four-game win streak. He ranks first in the Big 12 and third nationally with 7.2 yards per carry.
Stat to know: 62
Baylor has recorded 62 tackles for lost yardage in the last eight games.
GUERIN EMIG: Lynch and Bravvion Roy are tough to move at the line of scrimmage, but then Jalen Hurts (114 yards) and Kennedy Brooks (93 yards) were both able to run the ball Nov. 16. They’ll both have their opportunities again in Arlington.
Advantage: Sooners
When Baylor passes
Under Alex Grinch, the Sooners have the best pass defense in the league. Cornerback Parnell Motley is coming off a career-best outing in which he had an interception and a pass breakup in addition to two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Stat to know: 98
OU is giving up 98 fewer passing yards per game than it did last season, ranking 22nd this year after ranking last in 2018.
GUERIN EMIG: Crazy, isn’t it? All those years Art Briles’ passing game terrorized Mike Stoops’ secondary, and yet here OU features the league’s best pass defense against a good but hardly great thrower in Charlie Brewer. If the Sooners cover Denzel Mims, they should be OK.
Advantage: Sooners
When Baylor runs
Behind the triple threat of running backs John Lovett (618 yards) and JaMycal Hasty (602 yards) and quarterback Charlie Brewer (10 rushing TDs), Baylor has scored on the ground 34 times and is averaging 5 yards per carry.
Stat to know: 10
Ten Bears have scored rushing touchdowns this season, the most in the Big 12.
GUERIN EMIG: This likely comes down to OU’s work against Brewer, whose ground game hurt the Sooners badly in the first half Nov. 16. Baylor tailbacks JaMycal Hasty and John Lovett combined for just four carries in Waco, but can be factors if handed the ball this weekend.
Advantage: Bears
Special teams
Lou Groza Award semifinalist Gabe Brkic is one of two place-kickers nationally who have made all of their field goal attempts this season and is the only one who has made all of his field goals and extra-point attempts.
Stat to know: 0
No OU kicker has ever made all of his field goals and PATs for an entire season. Michael Keeling was a combined 42-of-43 in 1979.
GUERIN EMIG: Gabe Brkic literally can’t miss. He is 14-of-14 on field goals since taking over as OU’s kicker. OU punter Reeves Mundschau has a 3-yard advantage over Baylor’s Issac Power. Neither team has a game-breaking return man.
Advantage: Sooners
Coaching
Lincoln Riley owns OU records for wins by a head coach in a debut season (12), first two seasons (24) and first three seasons (35).
Stat to know: 11
Under Matt Rhule, Baylor became the first Power Five program to go from 11 losses to 11 wins within two seasons.
GUERIN EMIG: Matt Rhule has assumed Bill Snyder’s old role of Big 12 miracle worker. Lincoln Riley hasn’t missed a beat succeeding Bob Stoops. Both are top-tier coaches, but we’ll break the tie with Riley’s 2-0 Big 12 Championship record.
Advantage: Sooners