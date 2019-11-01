A district championship was one of the few things Bill Blankenship had not accomplished in his two-plus seasons at Owasso. The Rams’ legendary coach can now cross that off the list.
The top-ranked team in Class 6AI forced three turnovers and scored three touchdowns in the third quarter on their way to a 34-7 win over No. 8 Moore Friday at Owasso Stadium. With the victory, the Rams improved to 9-0 overall and clinched the District 6AI-2 crown with a 6-0 record.
It marked Owasso’s first district championship since 2012 and the sixth crown ever for the program.
Cole Dugger completed 12-of-23 passes for 281 yards and four touchdowns despite throwing his first interception of the season. Cole Adams and Ronnie Thomas each set career-highs with 137 and 134 receiving yards, respectively, and combined for three scores.
Duece Mayberry’s 86-yard interception return in the first quarter and a fumble recovery by Jaden Love in the second quarter stalled Moore drives inside the Owasso 20.
Game notes
Crazy catch: Early in the second quarter, Dugger found Adams for a 59-yard scoring strike and a 13-0 lead. Adams adjusted to the ball in the air and snagged the pass away from Moore’s Jake Cordova at the Lion 10 before breaking free into the endzone.
Grant double teams Lions: One of the most memorable defensive plays came late in the third quarter with the game already decided. Moments after Thomas’ second TD gave Owasso a 34-0 lead, Moore had a first down at its own 46. QB Daniel Hishaw Jr. attempted a hand-off to RB Jayce Gardner when Rams DE Haydon Grant blew up the play and tackled both players to the ground for a 4-yard loss.
Turnover chain: Along with Mayberry and Love, senior defensive end Andre King came away with an interception in the final minute of the third quarter. King picked up the free pass when Dawson Adams came flying around the end and pressured Hishaw.
The Owasso defense finished with three turnovers on the night, which matched a season-high for takeaways. The Rams also forced three turnovers against Fayetteville and Broken Arrow.
Dugger moving up: With four TD passes against Moore, Dugger surpassed Jaylen Lowe for second place on Owasso’s school-record list with 29 touchdowns on the season. Lowe threw for 28 TDs in 2012. Dugger is now six away from tying Paul Smith’s school record 35 in 2002.