EDMOND – Top-ranked Owasso walked away with a convincing win despite missing one of its key cogs on Friday night.
Standout senior running back Isaiah Jacobs tallied just one carry as he left during the Rams’ first offensive series and did not return. Even without Jacobs’ services, the Rams tallied 501 yards total offense as they rolled to a 44-0 win over Edmond North at Husky Stadium.
Owasso coach Bill Blankenship said Jacobs decreased workload was a precaution after he suffered a knee bruise the prior week against Union.
In Jacobs’ absence, Derrick Overstreet ran for two scores and Trey Goins caught a pair of touchdowns. Cole Dugger completed 20-of-31 passes for 267 yards and three TDs as Owasso improved to 5-0 on the season and 2-0 in District 6AI-2 play. The Ram defense held Edmond North (1-4, 0-2) to 55 total yards and recorded their first shutout of the season.