The top-ranked Rams were again without the services of Isaiah Jacobs, but his absence hardly seemed to matter.
After just one carry a week ago, the Owasso senior running back did not suit up on Friday night with a knee bruise. Without Jacobs, quarterback Cole Dugger threw for 247 yards and four touchdowns while the defense added a score and pitched a shutout in the first half as the Rams cruised to a 52-13 homecoming win at Owasso Stadium.
Dugger completed 12 of 19 passes in just one half of work. Junior Kelan Carney finished with a career-high 142 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Mario Kirby had two touchdown catches while Derrick Overstreet, who started in place of Jacobs, tallied 111 total yards as the Class 6AI’s No. 1 team improved to 6-0 on the season and 3-0 in District 6AI-2 play.
The Rams scored on their first three possessions and led 21-0 in less than 10 minutes of game time.
Defensively, Owasso held the T-wolves (1-5, 1-2) to 77 yards of offense over the first two quarters and added a score itself when safety Gage Laney picked his team-high fourth pass and returned it 70 yards for a score, his second pick six on the season.