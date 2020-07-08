NORMAN — On a day when new COVID-19 infections in Oklahoma skyrocketed by 858, including 26 new cases in Norman, the city council approved a mandatory mask policy late Tuesday night it hopes will slow the spread of the virus and keep businesses open.
The council voted 8-1 in favor of the emergency ordinance, which goes into effect immediately and requires individuals to wear face coverings in stores and other retail establishments, including hair salons, spas, restaurants and bars.
Face coverings also must be worn in public settings where people congregate, including offices, workplaces, houses of worship, child care facilities, hospital and health facilities, gymnasiums and physical fitness facilities, and adult and youth sports facilities, according to the ordinance.
Exceptions would include children under the age of 6, the hearing impaired and those with certain developmental disabilities or medical or mental health conditions. Other exceptions include restaurant and bar patrons while eating or drinking.
