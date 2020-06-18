NORMAN — The Norman City Council voted early Wednesday morning to cut more than $800,000 from the Police Department budget following several hours of discussion and public comment, a spokeswoman confirmed.
The council passed three amendments — one each by Mayor Breea Clark, Councilwoman Kate Bierman and Councilwoman Alex Scott — totaling $865,000 in cuts. The bulk of the money — $630,000 — will be reserved for community outreach and development programs, spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer told The Oklahoman.
Council members will review community needs before deciding how to spend the money, Meyer said. A third amendment, proposed by Scott, calls for a $235,000 reduction in police salaries and benefits. The money would be used to create an internal auditor position to monitor police overtime.
“I proposed that cut because I stand by the need for an auditor, in general, as well as an accountability measure for police overtime,” Scott told The Oklahoman. “I do not think the cut made last night was particularly substantial, but it does represent progress.”
Councilmembers Joe Carter and Bill Scanlon voted against Scott’s amendment. Carter also voted against Bierman’s amendment, which passed 8-1. That amendment would cut an additional $330,000 in police salaries and benefits and transfer the money to community outreach and development, with the reserve balance to be held in the general fund, the city reported.
The council voted unanimously to pass Clark’s amendment, which would transfer $300,000 from the department’s patrol budget to community outreach and development, with the reserve balance to be held in the general fund, the city reported.
The reductions approved by the council represent about 3.6% of the Norman Police Department’s $23 million budget.
Police Chief Kevin Foster was not immediately available for comment Wednesday, according to a Police Department spokeswoman.
Tuesday’s special council meeting started about 7 p.m. and followed a roughly 90-minute study session that featured a presentation on police programs, policies and procedures by Foster.
The special meeting drew hundreds, including protesters demanding alternatives to armed policing, and Police Department supporters, and focused on the city’s 2020-21 budget.
Members of the group Norman Citizens for Racial Justice, or NC4RJ, called on Foster, Clark and the council to address “police violence and accountability and systematic racism in Norman” by defunding and demilitarizing the Police Department and eliminating the school district’s school resource officer program, which it stated promotes “racist policing.”
NC4RJ demanded alternatives that include unarmed mediation and intervention teams, decriminalization of poverty and nonviolent crimes, transformative justice programs, and increased access to mental health services.
Early discussion Tuesday night centered on a proposed amendment by Scott to cut $4.5 million in salary and benefits from the police budget. The move would have eliminated 64 police positions. Police officers and their families groaned at the prospect.
“I don’t know that taking a hatchet to the Police Department budget is going to solve the problem,” Councilwoman Kate Bierman said. “Cutting 64 jobs with less than two months notice ... I don’t know that it solves the problem that people are asking us to solve.”
That proposal did not pass.
For the second straight week the council discussed a proposed $281 million spending plan. Members delayed a vote last week after protesters raised concerns about how the money for police was going to be spent on police.
The council passed the budget early Wednesday morning. The meeting ended about 4 a.m.