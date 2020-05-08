OKLAHOMA CITY — Norman Mayor Breea Clark amended her city’s reopening plan on Friday to allow churches to open immediately. The change came after admonishments from Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter and U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Downing that the plan discriminated against places of worship.
Clark defended her plan for churches to open on May 15 as consistent with restrictions on gatherings but said, “I will not spend years feuding with the federal government over one week.”
Hunter and Downing told Clark this week that keeping places of worship closed while some businesses were allowed to open violated First Amendment protections for religion.
In a letter sent Friday to Clark, Downing urged Clark to amend her plan, saying, “Government may not impose special restrictions on religious activity that do not also apply to similar nonreligious activity.
“For example, if a government allows professional services, personal care providers, restaurants, retail stores, and other comparable places of assembly to open … it may not order houses of worship to remain closed or otherwise impede religious gatherings. Religious institutions must not be singled out for special burdens.”
Downing, an appointee of President Donald Trump, is the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma and is based at the federal courthouse in Oklahoma City.
His letter came a day after Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter told Clark in a statement released on social media that the city “cannot discriminate against religious groups by shuttering churches while allowing other establishments — such as restaurants, gyms, retail stores, hair salons and massage and tattoo parlors — that pose the same or greater risk to open.”
The reopening plan in Norman allowed some retail stores and restaurants to begin operations in the past week at reduced capacities. Churches and personal care services were part of the second phase that begins on May 15.
Under the amended proclamation issued Friday, places of worship and entertainment venues, where people congregate in similarly sized gatherings, will be allowed to open now, according to the city.
Clark, an attorney, said Friday that the decisions made as part of the city’s Healthier at Home plan were meant to protect people, not to hurt businesses or infringe on rights.
“I love this country with every ounce of my being, and I love this city,” Clark said. “I encourage our residents to wear masks and make smart decisions for their health and the health of others.”
Some churches are expected to hold services this weekend, though with social distancing measures in place, while others, including Catholic churches, will wait longer.