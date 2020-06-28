A popular Christian summer camp in northeast Oklahoma announced a COVID-19 positive camper on Sunday.
New Life Ranch Director of Programs Amelia Abbott sent an email to parents and posted online to the camp's social media and website to share the news.
"Last night we were made aware by the Cherokee Nation Public Health Department that a Sr. camper during Week 3 (June 14th-20th) at New Life Ranch Flint Valley has tested positive for COVID-19," Abbott wrote. "According to the Health Department, the camper began showing symptoms on June 21st, the day after camp ended, and sometime in the week following camp at NLR they were tested for COVID-19 and received a positive test result."
Abbott wrote that leadership decided to share the news will all camper families after consultation with three medical professionals. The eight counselors who were in the camper's cabin and among their cohort are isolated and will be tested, though none of them were showing any symptoms at the time of the update.
"At this time, this is the only positive COVID-19 case that we are aware of among our campers and staff," Abbott wrote. "The medical professionals also believe, given the steps we have taken to isolate the staff in that cohort as well as the current response plan we have in place, that we are good to proceed with camp for Week 5. Since the end of Week 3, all cabins and general spaces have been deep cleaned twice, as well as daily cleanings.
Parents concerned of their camper's potential exposure can monitor their child for two weeks or have them tested, the email adds.
According to the camp's website, campers undergo a pre-screening at home and another "enhanced" screening at check-in before slipping into their "cohort" for the week, a grouping of 4-5 cabins, or 50-70 people, enacted for COVID-19 precautions.
Campers and staff have their temperature checked and are asked about new symptoms every morning, the website states, and campers who start to feel sick are either isolated or removed from camp.