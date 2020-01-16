This week’s Academy Award nominations included movies that people have actually seen, some usual suspects and a leading best-picture nominee inspired by Batman’s arch-enemy.
Joaquin Phoenix is favored to win an Oscar for “Joker,” and Heath Ledger won for playing the same villain. Have two actors won Oscars for playing the same character before?
Yes, it has happened once. Read on for details.
Each year, the Oscars are about recognizing the best in film for the year but also recognizing where nominees stand with respect to great films and performers of the past.
And just enjoying the trivia, of course.
The following are a few Oscars by-the-numbers facts to know ahead of the Sunday, Feb. 9, ceremony.
17 If the World War I movie “1917” were to win the Academy Award for best picture, it would become the 17th war-movie winner. The first was “Wings” at the first Oscars; the last was “The Hurt Locker,” the best picture of 2009.
11 One year after “Black Panther” became the first film inspired by a comic book to be nominated for best picture, “Joker” is too, and it leads all films this year with 11 Oscar nominations.
Four This is the first time that four films have received double-digit nominations. Following the 11 for “Joker” is 10 nominations for three films — “Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood,” “1917” and “The Irishman.”
Once If Joaquin Phoenix wins best actor, he will become the second actor to win an Oscar for playing the character known as the Joker. Only once before have two actors won Academy Awards for playing the same character: for playing the role of Vito Corleone, Marlon Brando won for 1972’s “The Godfather,” and Robert De Niro won for 1974’s “The Godfather, Part II” (playing a younger version of the character).
Eight Nine movies are nominated for best picture, and eight of them came out after Oct. 1. The only movie to not be released in the past three months of the year: “Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood,” released in July.
Nine With his ninth best-director nomination, Martin Scorsese has received more nods in this category than any living director. The leader: William Wyler with 12 nominations, winning three times as best director for “Ben-Hur,” “The Best Years of Our Lives” and “Mrs. Miniver.”
19 That’s how many years it’s been since Tom Hanks was nominated for an Academy Award. His supporting actor nomination as Mister Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” is his first in this category, after five best-actor nominations, the last being for “Cast Away” in 2000.
14 That’s how many Academy Award nominations have been received among four film versions of author Louisa May Alcott’s novel “Little Women,” from 1933 (with Katharine Hepburn), 1946 (with Elizabeth Taylor), 1994 (with Winona Ryder) and 2019, starring Saoirse Ronan. Director Greta Gerwig’s movie received six nominations this year.
52 The number of career nominations for John Williams — 47 for best score (including this year for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”) and five for best original song. He’s getting closer to the individual record once thought to be unbreakable: the 59 nominations earned by Walt Disney.
Third straight
With nominations for acting and for best original song for the same film, Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”) is the third person in three years — and ever — to accomplish the feat. Last year, it was Lady Gaga who pulled off the feat for “A Star is Born,” and the year before that it was Mary J. Blige, who was nominated for acting and best song for “Mudbound.”
24
Nominations for Netflix. The streaming service led all film companies, with more nods than any traditional Hollywood studio.
Zero “Parasite,” which is from South Korea and director Bong Joon Ho, is nominated for best picture, as well as for best international feature film (the former foreign-language category), but a foreign-language movie has never won best picture.
Sixth “Parasite” is the sixth film nominated for best foreign-language film and for best picture. “Z” (1969), “Life is Beautiful” (1998), “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (2000), “Amour” (2012) and “Roma” (2018) all won the foreign-film award but not best picture.
15 If Cynthia Erivo were to win one of her two Academy Award nominations — for best actress for “Harriet” or best song from the same movie — she would join the 15 people who have won what is known as EGOT status. Erivo has won an Emmy, a Grammy and a Tony Award, so she’s only an Oscar win away from joining this exclusive club.
$1 billion In a year with best-picture nominees that audiences have seen, from $100 million-plus box-office hits like “Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood” and “Ford v. Ferrari,” and with “Little Women” and “1917” headed to such heights, it is “Joker” that is this year’s best-picture blockbuster, having made more than $1 billion around the globe.
Two in a row
This will be the second consecutive year the Oscars will not have a host and only the third time in 92 years.
33 feet wide
X 900 feet long
That’s the length of the red carpet outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.