TULSA
McAlexander, Sherry L., 77, homemaker, died Thursday, June 19. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
McNutt, Stanley “Stan,” 80, aircraft upholstery, died Friday, June 19. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Funeral 1 p.m. Tuesday, The Bridge Church, Bixby.
Patton, C. Raymond, 69, corporate securities lawyer, died Wednesday, June 17. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Welker, Norris, 81, attorney, died Thursday, June 18. Viewing noon-8 p.m. and visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Park Grove Cemetery.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
CLEVELAND, OKLA.
Henning, Cecilie, 65, died Saturday, June 20. Services pending. Chapman-Black Funeral Home.
Soudek, Norma, 85, retired from American Airlines, died Friday, June 19. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Grace Baptist Church.
OWASSO
Wilkerson, Charles Philemon “Phil,” 88, retired Texas Iron Works tool room supervisor, died Saturday, June 20. Services pending. Mowery Funeral Service.
