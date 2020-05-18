TULSA

Dees, Glendon, 82, pipeline worker, died Friday, May 15. No services planned. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Lunn, William “Robbie”, 52, retired Nordam fabricator, died Friday, May 11. Visitation 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service. Private family services.

Plunk, David, 48, Sinclair Oil service manager, died Saturday, May 16. Service will be held at a later date. Moore Southlawn Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Provin, Ellen M., real estate, died Saturday, May 16. Services pending. Moore Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa.

