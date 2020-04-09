TULSA
Brawner, William Ross, 35, died Tuesday, April 7. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Hudspeth, Connie, 73, accountant and CEO, died Monday, April 6. No services planned. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Marlar, Penelope “Penny,” 85, Nordam executive secretary, died Wednesday, April 8. Memorial service pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
McNulty, Margaret Lucille (Still), 85, homemaker, died Wednesday, April 1. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Million, James L., 80, retired truck driver and Army veteran, died Wednesday, April 8. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Wilson, Jim L., 86, landman, died Wednesday, April 8. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Hall, Bart, 77, retired truck driver and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, April 8. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service.
Claremore
Meyers, Raymond L., 80, retired construction worker and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, April 8. Private family services. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Owasso
Archer, Dale, 85, Frito-Lay district manager, died Wednesday, April 8. Services pending. Mowery.
