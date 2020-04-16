TULSA
Cage, Robert “Bob,” 71, retired laundry service worker and Navy veteran, died Monday, March 30. Rice, Claremore.
Carter, Herman H., 91, detailer, died Monday, April 13. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Jack’s Memory Funeral Home.
Herring, Robert Levi Sr., 88, Air Force veteran, died Monday, April 13. Visitation noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home.
Hill, Shirley J. (Colbert), 88, homemaker, died Thursday, April 16. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Kennedy, Jacqueline Louise, 86, housekeeper, died Wednesday, April 15. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
McAdow Shoop, Donna Burner, 88, homemaker, died Wednesday, April 15. Private family services. Memorial service pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Richardson, Marcelle Mary “Becky,” 97, executive secretary, died Wednesday, April 15. Visitation 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Stanleys Funeral Home. Private family services.
Torres, Vanessa Sue (George), 67, retired Gastrointerologist Specialities medical records manager, died Thursday, April 16. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Turner, Dennis, 77, pipeline civil engineer and Army veteran, died Tuesday, April 14. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Chouteau
Larsen, Elwood Harland Jr., 70, Murphy Energy director of accounting, died Monday, April 16. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Tulsa.
Collinsville
Barnes, Linda, 67, insurance manager, died Wednesday, April 15. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Glenpool
Smith, Gregory, 71, credit manager, died Tuesday, April 14. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
Sand Springs
Martin, Willard Cephas “Bill,” 93, retired Sand Springs Public Schools custodian and Army veteran, died Thursday, April 16. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service. Private family services.
Salyers, Lahoma, 102, homemaker, died Thursday, April 16. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.