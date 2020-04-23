Editor's Note

TULSA

Leake, James C. Jr., 76, attorney, died Wednesday, April 22. Viewings 1-5 p.m. Sunday and 9-5 p.m. Monday, Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee. Memorial service pending.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Brown, Alice, 87, homemaker, died Thursday, April 16. Viewing 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service streamed at 10 a.m. Monday on Hayhurst’s Facebook page.

Neuendorf, Terry, 61, painter, died Wednesday, April 15. No services planned. Serenity, Tulsa.

Prairie Village, Kan.

Ayers, William (Bill) Mitchell, 90, formerly of Tulsa, mechanical and petroleum engineer and Army veteran, died Sunday, April 19. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

