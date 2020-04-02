Editor's Note

TULSA

Foster, Charles Oliver Sr., 90, retired mechanic and Army veteran, died Wednesday, April 1. Services pending. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.

Fryar, Stephen J., 76, salesman and Army veteran, died Tuesday, March 31. Private family services. Leonard & Marker, Bixby.

Jarrett, Kathryn Zoe (Walker), 92, homemaker, died Tuesday, March 31. Memorial service pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Eddy, Johanna, 70, human resources benefits clerk, died Wednesday, April 1. Services pending. Garrett.

Hayhurst-Newcomb, Theresa, 88, executive secretary, died Thursday, April 2. Private services. Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Wood, John, 82, National Security Agency analyst and Army veteran, died Saturday, March 28. Memorial service pending. Hayhurst.

Cleveland, Okla.

Madewell, Randall “Randy,” 60, retired Touloma Crane & Rigging crane operator and Army veteran, died Monday, March 30. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.

Eucha

McCaslin, Ronnie, 48, construction worker and Army veteran, died Thursday, April 2. Private family services. Green Hill, Sapulpa.

Sand Springs

Cormack, Bill, 57, Jay’s Fitness physical training technician, died Wednesday, April 1. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Skiatook

Humphrey, Karen M., 62, Walmart deli clerk, died Thursday, April 2. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

