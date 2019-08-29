Editor's Note

TULSA

Beard, Billy Don “Bill,” 91, retired Bill Beard Auto Parts and Salvage owner and Army veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 29. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.

Blakely, Carrie, 45, homemaker, died Sunday, Aug. 25. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.

Clarke, Tami C., 56, Global Group customer service representative, died Wednesday Aug. 28. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.

Elmore, Smiley W. Sr., 72, Smiley Elmore Associates president and financial adviser, died Wednesday, Aug. 28. Service noon Saturday, Calvary Temple Assembly of God. Jack’s.

Evans, Jean E., 77, homemaker, died Thursday, Aug. 29. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Forcum, Theodore Lawrence, 84, engineer and business owner, died Thursday, Aug. 29. No services planned. Mark Griffith Westwood.

Gilbert, Ella Gwen, 93, homemaker, died Thursday, Aug. 29. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Hubbard, Daryl G., 83, retired airline pilot and Air Force lieutenant colonel, died Thursday, Aug. 29. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Lyon, Patsy L., 94, homemaker, died Monday, Aug. 26. Service 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, St. John’s Episcopal Church. Stanleys.

Nunley, Ruby, 92, Oklahoma City Public Schools support worker, died Thursday, Aug. 22. Visitation 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, Morning Star Baptist Church.

Williams, Linda K., 72, teacher, died Tuesday, Aug. 27. Visitation 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Fitzgerald Ivy Funeral Home; rosary 7 p.m. Monday, Cascia Hall St. Rita Chapel; and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, Christ the King Catholic Church.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Hale, Virgil Monroe Jr., accountant and veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 29. Services pending. Floral Haven.

Hominy

Rhodes, Sylvia, 96, B&B Tax Service owner, died Tuesday, Aug. 27. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Friday, Powell Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, Hominy United Methodist Church.

Jenks

Book, Connie, 63, logistics coordinator, died Thursday, Aug. 29. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool, and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Vian Creek Baptist Church, Vian.

Sand Springs

Copeland, Hubert Walker, 71, retired fabricator and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 25. Private family services. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer, Tulsa.

