TULSA
Budd, Betty Jo “Pugh” (Towell), 80, bakery employee, died Wednesday, July 31. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home Chapel.
Coman, Lois, 88, homemaker, died Wednesday, July 31. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Broken Arrow.
Cryer, Jason Michael, 39, Lowe’s associate, died Wednesday, July 31. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Faith, Robert V., 90, Citgo civil engineer, cattle rancher and Army veteran, died Wednesday, July 31. Celebration of life 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 1 p.m. Sunday, Olive Branch Cemetery, Nevada, Mo.
Fennell, Rosalind Denise, 64, One Gas executive assistant, died Thursday, July 25. Service 11 a.m. Friday, New Jerusalem Baptist Church. Jack’s.
Watkins, Zada Frances, 90, private duty nurse, died Wednesday, July 31. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel.
Webb, Michael, 57, laborer, died Friday, July 19. Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, Bristow City Cemetery, Bristow. Dillon, Sand Springs.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bristow
DeHart, Johnny E., 80, heavy-equipment operator and Army veteran, died Monday, July 29. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Coweta
Hall, Lomeda, 93, homemaker, died Friday, July 26, in Tulsa. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, Brown Family Funeral Home; graveside service 9 a.m. Saturday, Vernon Cemetery; and memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church.
Stone, Clifford Gene, 88, Tulsa Central High School shop teacher, died Tuesday, July 31. Memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, Mallett Funeral Home Chapel, Wagoner.
Drumright
Johnson, James Delano, 76, truck driver and Army veteran, died Wednesday, July 24. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Wagoner
Hamilton, Curtis E., 72, Classic Dental Inc. owner, formerly of Broken Arrow, died Thursday, Aug. 1. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10 a.m. Monday, The Park Church of Christ, Tulsa.
