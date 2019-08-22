TULSA
Crosser, Willie F., 83, musician and Marine Corps veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 21. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Saturday, Highland Park Christian Church.
Dickens, Janie Lea, 87, homemaker, died Sunday, Aug. 18. Service 10:30 a.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Hebard, Lois, 93, teacher, died Wednesday, Aug. 21. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
King, Rosa Lee, 75, registered nurse, died Thursday, Aug. 8. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, New Jerusalem Baptist Church. Jack’s.
Patterson, Orval Jr., 88, Rockwell and Boeing information systems employee and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 20. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Southern Hills Baptist Church. Moore’s Southlawn.
Sewell, Anne, age unavailable, homemaker, died Tuesday, Aug. 20. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, First United Methodist Church. Ninde Brookside.
Steele, Virginia, 96, nurse, died Thursday, Aug. 22. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Caldwell, Donna Lou, 65, retired Tulsa Energy control office manager, died Tuesday, Aug. 20. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Leonard & Marker Funeral Home Chapel.
Broken Arrow
Friberg, William Thomas “Tommy,” 76, retired truck driver, died Tuesday, Aug. 20. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Frierson, Dick, 64, circuit installer, died Wednesday, Aug. 21. Services pending. Floral Haven.
Claremore
Moseley, Randy, 65, retired Department of Transportation investigator, died Wednesday, Aug. 21. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Sunday, MMS-Payne Funeral Home, and memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, Blue Starr Church of Christ.
Haskell
Adams, Shirley, 78, teacher, died Saturday, Aug. 17. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church, Mounds. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Langley
Davis, Jim, 77, Pickles Bar & Grill owner, died Wednesday, Aug. 21. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Mannford
McIntire, Jack, 87, former Mini-Mac Convenience Stores owner, died Tuesday, Aug. 20. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 10 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church.
