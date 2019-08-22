Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOODING REMAINS POSSIBLE TONIGHT... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN NORTHWEST ARKANSAS...BENTON... CARROLL...MADISON AND WASHINGTON AR. IN OKLAHOMA...ADAIR... CHEROKEE...CRAIG...CREEK...DELAWARE...MAYES...MCINTOSH... MUSKOGEE...NOWATA...OKFUSKEE...OKMULGEE...OSAGE...OTTAWA... PAWNEE...ROGERS...SEQUOYAH...TULSA...WAGONER AND WASHINGTON OK. * UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY * LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL IS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP THROUGH THE AFTERNOON AND INTO TONIGHT ACROSS PARTS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND INTO NORTHWEST ARKANSAS. MOST LOCATIONS WILL SEE AT MOST 1 TO 2 INCHES OF RAINFALL, BUT ISOLATED SPOTS COULD SEE AS MUCH AS 3 TO 4 INCHES. THESE RAINFALL AMOUNTS COULD LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLASH FLOODS. IF FLASH FLOODING IS OBSERVED, ACT QUICKLY. DO NOT STAY IN AREAS SUBJECT TO FLOODING WHEN WATER BEGINS TO RISE. MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT DRIVE THROUGH WATER OF UNKNOWN DEPTH. TAKE A DIFFERENT ROUTE TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION OR WAIT UNTIL THE WATER RECEDES. &&