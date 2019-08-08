Weather Alert

...POTENTIAL FOR FLASH FLOODING CONTINUES TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS EXPANDED THE * FLASH FLOOD WATCH TO INCLUDE PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA...MUSKOGEE. IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA... CREEK...OKMULGEE...OSAGE...PAWNEE...TULSA AND WAGONER. * THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * 1 TO 3 INCHES OF RAINFALL WILL BE POSSIBLE ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA TONIGHT AND INTO FRIDAY MORNING WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS AROUND 4 TO 5 INCHES POSSIBLE. THESE RAINFALL AMOUNTS WILL RAISE THE POTENTIAL FOR FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ARE IN THE WATCH AREA, KEEP INFORMED, AND BE READY FOR QUICK ACTION IF FLASH FLOODING IS OBSERVED OR IF A WARNING IS ISSUED. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLASH FLOODS. MOTORISTS SHOULD NEVER DRIVE THROUGH WATER OF UNKNOWN DEPTH. TAKE A DIFFERENT ROUTE TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION OR WAIT UNTIL THE WATER RECEDES. &&