TULSA
Athens, Mary, 90, homemaker, died Wednesday, Aug. 7. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Bemo, Rickey P., 78, veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 7. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Body, Truman Altas, 70, cook and Army veteran, died Saturday, Aug. 3. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Harveth, Michael D., 71, financial services representative and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 7. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Tiger, Prentice Daniel, 68, laborer and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Aug. 5. Wake 4-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Add’Vantage Funeral Service; and graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Brooks, Don, 84, American Airlines stock clerk and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 4. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Jenks
Hope, Mark, 56, Tulsa Technology Center employee, died Wednesday, Aug. 7. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Monday, Schaudt Funeral Service Chapel, Tulsa.
