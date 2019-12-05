Editor's Note

TULSA

Allman, Dennis K., 64, welder, died Monday, Dec. 2. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Christesson, Loyd J., 86, certified shorthand reporter and Christesson Reporting Service owner, died Wednesday, Dec. 4. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Deems, Wanda Jean, 87, homemaker, died Tuesday, Dec. 3. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Friday and service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, both at Reynolds & Sons Funeral Home, Collinsville.

Graham, Teresa Lynn, 53, oil and gas manager and Arnold’s Hamburgers employee, died Saturday, Nov. 30. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Sunday and memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home.

Guthrie, Genevieve Assumpta “Jeannie,” 91, retired BankOne trust clerk, died Thursday, Dec. 5. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

Haney, Helen L., 92, secretary, died Tuesday, Dec. 3. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Johnson, Rudolph Cleatus Sr., 72, retired American Airlines mechanic, University of Oklahoma Schusterman Campus facility maintenance employee and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 3. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, World Won 36th Street North Event Center. Jack’s.

Neibling, Sally D., 74, homemaker, died Wednesday, Dec. 4. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Haskell

Jones, Roy “Mike,” 63, Spirit AeroSystems senior manager, died Tuesday, Dec. 3. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home, and service 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Muskogee Church of Christ, Muskogee.

Inola

Modrow, David F., 72, retired plumber, city of Tulsa Parks and Recreation Department maintenance employee and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 4. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Highland Cemetery. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer, Tulsa.

Jenks

Emerick, Jack Kenny, 83, retired educator, died Monday, Dec. 2. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Leonard & Marker Funeral Home Chapel, Bixby. Hargrove-Marker.

Martinez, Daniel, 62, retired American Airlines line maintenance vice president, died Monday, Nov. 25, in Englewood, Colo. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Tulsa.

