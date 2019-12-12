TULSA
Isaacs, Patricia Joan, 83, homemaker, died Thursday, Dec. 12. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Patterson, Melvin “Mel,” 78, auto parts store manager, formerly of Tulsa, died Friday, Dec. 6, in Springfield, Mo. Memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church, Owasso. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Richins, Karen, 79, homemaker, died Thursday, Dec. 12. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, New Haven Ward Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Thetford, Max, 78, Arthur Murray Dance Studios owner and Army veteran, died Monday, Dec. 9. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Strictly Ballroom Dance Studio. Moore’s Southlawn.
Weathers, Janice R., 76, Building Systems of Tulsa office manager, died Tuesday, Dec. 10. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, and service 11 a.m. Monday, Highland Park Christian Church.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Beckham, Lorene, 93, Broken Arrow Public Schools accounts payable employee, died Tuesday, Dec. 10. Service 1 p.m. Friday, The Assembly. Hayhurst.
Francy, Betty L., 93, QuikTrip administration services employee, died Wednesday, Dec. 11. Services pending. Hayhurst.
Jaramillo, Ricky, 63, welder, Broken Arrow Public Schools bus driver and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 10. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, East Kenosha Life.Church. Hayhurst.
LaFon, Setsu “Jeannie,” 94, homemaker, died Monday, Dec. 9. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Inola
Carson, Clifton, 73, Bank of Oklahoma computer programmer, died Tuesday, Dec. 10. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, First Baptist Church. Inola Funeral Home.
Owasso
May, Clara Belle, 100, teacher, died Tuesday, Dec. 10. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Baptist Village of Owasso. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.