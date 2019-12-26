TULSA
Biggs, Dorothy Jean, 84, registered nurse, died Saturday, Dec. 21. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Harvard Avenue Baptist Church. Moore’s Southlawn.
Campbell, Elizabeth H., 72, Southwestern Bell service representative, died Thursday, Dec. 26. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Charlton, Willard Lee, 82, retired printer and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 24. Private family services. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Decker, Larry Dean, 78, carpenter, died Tuesday, Dec. 24. Celebration of life 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Heckman, Anita R., 102, teacher, died Friday, Dec. 20. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel. Moore’s Southlawn.
Knell, Paul Arthur, 69, yoga instructor, registered nurse and Army veteran, died Monday, Dec. 23. No services planned. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Lee, Sidney O., 94. Lee Supply Co. co-founder and Marine Corps veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 26. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Vanderpool, Bert, 87, retired McDonnell Douglas mechanic, died Tuesday, Dec. 24. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Howard, Eva, 72, certified professional secretary, died Tuesday, Dec. 24. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Cedar Ridge Christian Church, Broken Arrow. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Brake, Harlon, 89, minister, died Friday, Dec. 20. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Calvary Temple Full Gospel Church, Sallisaw. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Mannford
White, Dana, 53, certified nursing assistant, died Monday, Dec. 23. Service 10 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church, Wynona. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Muskogee
Martin, Luna, 98, Curtis Wright Corp. plane builder, died Friday, Dec. 20. Service 10:30 a.m. Dec. 27, Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel.
Okmulgee
Spencer, J. Rodgers, 90, Presbyterian minister, died Monday, Dec. 23. Memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday, First Presbyterian Church. McClendon-Winters.
Owasso
Gregory, George Henry, 75, retired Tulsa police officer and veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 26. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Sapulpa
Hobbs, Nathan Jr., 80, security business owner, died Monday, Dec. 23. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool, and service 1 p.m. Saturday, Wesleyan Bible Church, Tulsa.
Winburn, Clifford, 76, certified public accountant, attorney, business owner and Army Reserve veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 21. Service 1 p.m. Friday, Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian, Tulsa. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Skiatook
Miller, Nell Dean, 81, homemaker, died Wednesday, Dec. 25. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, and service 1 p.m. Monday, Delaware Missionary Baptist Church, Sand Springs.
Strang
King, Luther, 78, maintenance worker, died Friday, Dec. 20. Service 2 p.m. Friday, First Baptist Church. Stephens-Key, Pryor.
Talala
Burma, Sherry Lee, 55, Oklahoma Heart catheterization lab registered nurse, died Friday, Dec. 20. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Baptist Tabernacle, Collinsville.
