TULSA
Bostic, Jeffrey D. “Jeff,” 36, died Tuesday, Dec. 17. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Faith Baptist Church, Claremore. DeLozier, Chelsea.
Erwin, David Hart, 66, artist and master carpenter, died Monday, Dec. 16. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, The Park Church of Christ. Reynolds & AdamsCrest.
Foxx, Walsa Mae, 97, retired Assembly of God evangelist, died Wednesday, Dec. 18. Visitation 1-3 p.m. Sunday and service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Garland, Jerry, 66, construction superintendent, died Wednesday, Dec. 18. Service 1 p.m. Monday, Ranch Acres Baptist Church. Stanleys.
Jordan, Raymond “Lucky,” 57, Jenks firefighter, died Tuesday, Dec. 17. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Kinnard, Barbara, 69, died Thursday, Dec. 19. No services planned. Moore’s Memory.
Potter, Tommy Lee, 69, painter and Vietnam veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 10. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, The Park Church of Christ chapel. Serenity.
Smith, Cathey Lynn, 54, property manager, died Wednesday, Dec. 11. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Greater Mount Rose Baptist Church. Jack’s.
Smith, Kaye Glanz, 78, retired Jenks East school counselor and administrator, died Thursday, Dec. 19. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Williams, Jerry R., 76, insurance agent and financial advisor, died Tuesday, Dec. 17. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Dodson, Watie Allen, 77, welder and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 17. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Broken Arrow Nazarene Church.
Galster, Johann, 97, retired Sisters of the Sorrowful Mother stationary engineer, died Wednesday, Dec. 18. Visitation 6:30-7 p.m. Sunday, rosary 7 p.m. Sunday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday, all at St. Anne Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial, Tulsa.
Payne, James, 81, car salesman and Army veteran, died Friday, Dec. 13. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Tulsa, and graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Coweta
Hagan, David E., 80, Boeing aircraft manufacturing machinist and veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 18. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa.
Jenks
Percefull, James Ronald “Ron,” 90, retired and Army veteran, died Dec. 17. Private family services.
Spring, Texas
Ball, Mary Kay, 95, secretary, died Monday, Dec. 16. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
