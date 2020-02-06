TULSA
Bundy, Jewell D., 90, waitress and Bundy’s Burgers owner, died Thursday, Feb. 6. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Dick, Carol, 80, former Aviva Flowers owner, died Thursday, Feb. 6. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Keeley, Joannette, 80, flight attendant, died Wednesday, Feb. 5. Rosary 7 p.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Ivy Funeral Home Chapel, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, Calvary Cemetery Chapel.
McLandsborough, Jean, 86, homemaker, died Wednesday, Feb. 5. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Muzika, Evelyn Sue (Palmer), 89, Amcana Oil Corp. executive secretary, died Wednesday, Feb. 5. Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Coley, Lyndell, 94, retired secretary and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 6. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Bixby Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa.
Smith, Homer Howard, 88, retired American Airlines mechanic and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Feb. 5. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Leonard & Marker Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Monday, Bethany Free Will Baptist Church, Broken Arrow.
Broken Arrow
Mercer, Darlene Ruth, 91, homemaker, died Tuesday, Feb. 4. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Collinsville
Pavey, Ruth Naomi Martin “Punkie,” 89, customer service representative, died Thursday, Jan. 30. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel, Owasso.
Gore
Manley, Carla Jeanne, 75, assembly line worker, died Wednesday, Feb. 5. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Gore United Methodist Church. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Jenks
Schmeling, Curtis Dwaynne, 53, aircraft machinist, died Wednesday, Feb. 5. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Watson, Mary, 92, retired administrative payroll assistant, died Wednesday, Feb. 5. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Church of Christ, Glenpool. Hargrove-Marker, Bixby.
Sand Springs
Fisher, William Warren, 73, P2S draftsman, died Thursday, Feb. 6. Services pending. Mark Griffith Riverside.
Powers, Wilma “Jean” (Lowe), 92, missionary and bookkeeper, died Wednesday, Feb. 5. Services pending. Mark Griffith Riverside.
