TULSA
Arnot, Virginia Rose, 97, retired teacher, died Wednesday, Feb. 12. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Barthel, Charles, 72, systems analyst and Army and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 11. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 2 p.m. Monday, St. James United Methodist Church.
Cook, Koa Drake, 90, architect and Army veteran, died Monday, Feb. 10. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church. Cremation Society.
Dean, Joyce Ann, 86, administrative assistant, died Wednesday, Feb. 12. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Harp, Patty L., 90, retired executive assistant, died Thursday, Feb. 13. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, and service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, South Lakewood Baptist Church.
Lamascus, Virginia, 84, insurance agent, died Saturday, Feb. 8. Services pending. Broken Arrow Funeral & Cremation, Broken Arrow.
McCully, Howard Mark Jr., 63, veteran, died Wednesday, Feb. 12. Visitation 1-2 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Pirnat, Stephen E., 68, retired John Zink chief executive officer, died Sunday, Feb. 9. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 2 p.m. Saturday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Wilson, Woodroe, 78, retired truck driver and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Feb. 12. Wake 7 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Concharty United Methodist Church, Okmulgee. Leonard & Marker.
Broken Arrow
Dennis, Edward, 73, retired PGA golf professional and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Feb. 12. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby; service 10 a.m. Monday, RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby; and graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Veach, Virgil “Frank,” 93, American Airlines maintenance worker and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 13. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Muskogee
Blair, Jim, 58, executive director, died Tuesday, Feb. 11. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. Hibbs, Choctaw.
Owasso
Brown, Barbara Ann, 70, American Airlines database analyst, died Wednesday, Feb. 5. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Saturday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.
Tahlequah
Kennicutt, Herman, 85, retired from the Army, died Wednesday, Feb. 12. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Green Country Funeral Home Chapel.
