TULSA
Contis, Calliope, 90, retired American Airlines accountant, died Thursday, Feb. 27. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Evans, Shelby W., architect, died Friday, Feb. 21. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Jack’s Funeral Home Chapel.
Flippo, Annice, 98, died Saturday, Feb. 22. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Floral Haven Rose Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Gullette, Ted Wallace, 90, information technology manager and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 25. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Hamilton, Kenny, 40, cook, died Monday, Feb. 24. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Harmon, Bill C., 85, retired state of Oklahoma fuel inspector and veteran, died Monday, Feb. 24. Memorial service noon Wednesday, Sequoyah Hills Baptist Church. Serenity.
Harmon, Michael Shane, 46, security guard, died Wednesday, Feb. 12. Memorial service noon Wednesday, March 4, Sequoyah Hills Baptist Church. Serenity.
Herndon, Madge N., 105, homemaker, died Wednesday, Feb. 26. Service 11 a.m. Monday, First Church, Catoosa. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Hickman, Arlie Craig, 68, auto parts manager and Marine Corps veteran, died Wednesday, Feb. 26. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Samuels, Chester Richard, 89, Oklahoma Steel Casting Co. steel cutter, died Sunday, Feb. 23. Services 11 a.m. Saturday, Friendship Church. Jack’s.
Thomas, Linda Kay, 65, city of Tulsa clerk, formerly of Tulsa, died Thursday, Feb. 20. Celebration of life 12:30 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Hanchette, Jay, 87, retired AMCO accountant and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 23. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church. Floral Haven.
Rowan, Carl Junior, 69, veteran, died Tuesday, Feb 25. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday and service 3 p.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Chelsea
Archer, Stephen, 78, lubrication engineer and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 25. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, First Christian Church. Cremation Society, Tulsa.
Coweta
Baker, Jonathon Wayde, 15, Coweta High School student, died Sunday, Feb. 16. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday and service 3 p.m. Saturday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Hominy
Hiltzman, Richard, 75, Dick Conner Correctional Center security officer and Vietnam War Army veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 20. Service 1:30 p.m. Friday, Powell Funeral Home Chapel.
Owasso
Reilly, David, 62, Bio-Rad Laboratories technician, died Tuesday, Jan. 21. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel.
Smith, Charles William, 88, American Airlines crew chief and Army veteran, died Monday, Feb. 24. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday, Mowery Funeral Service, and service 1:30 Saturday, Collinsville Free Will Baptist Church, Collinsville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.