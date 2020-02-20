TULSA
Corns, Kenneth Clifton, 72, retired Air Force senior master sergeant, died Wednesday, Feb. 19. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Dodge, Carol Jeanette, 58, teacher, died Tuesday, Feb. 4. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Fellowship Bible Church. Moore’s Southlawn.
Holzkamp, Frank III, 63, laborer, died Thursday, Feb. 20. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Oberste, Jane Marie, 61, Bishop Kelley High School admissions director, died Tuesday, Feb. 18. Visitation 6-7 p.m. Friday and rosary 7 p.m. Friday, Bishop Kelley De Le Salle Chapel; and funeral Mass 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Holy Family Cathedral. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Thompson, Dalena, 65, Tulsa Public Schools custodian, died Thursday, Feb. 20. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
McNeil, Patrick John, 47, Postal Service mechanic, died Friday, Feb. 14. Visitation 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, and memorial service 1:30 p.m. Saturday, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Muskogee.
Hominy
Red Eagle, Harry, 76, school administrator, died Wednesday, Feb. 20. Services pending. Powell.
Oologah
Gilmore, Leslie Thomas “Les,” 86, boot and shoe repairman and Navy veteran, died Monday, Feb. 17. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and service 1 p.m. Saturday, both at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel, Sperry.
Sand Springs
Johnson, Thomas Richard, 67, Peterbilt salesman, died Tuesday, Feb. 18. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, South Tulsa Baptist Worship Center, Tulsa. Moore’s Rosewood, Tulsa.
Sapulpa
Giffin, Brenda, 65, homemaker, died Tuesday, Feb. 18. Visitation 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Shaw Funeral Home, Arnett, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church, Arnett.
