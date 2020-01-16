TULSA
Barber, Sherri, 61, Crane Carrier Transport Corp. risk manager, died Monday, Jan. 13. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
Blackburn, Darrell, 81, electrical engineer and Army veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 16. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.
Burke, Bill, 78, computer and mechanical maintenance supervisor and Army veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 4. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore’s Southlawn.
Cordell, Connie, 86, died Friday, Dec. 20. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Herzberg, Carole, 82, homemaker, died Wednesday, Jan. 15. Visitation 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, John Knox Presbyterian Church.
Hudspeth, Bob, 72, engineering firm owner, died Sunday, Jan. 12. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Fellowship Bible Church. Schaudt’s.
Jackson, Phillip Nickolas, 75, Nickolas Manufacturing tool and die maker and Navy veteran, died Monday, Jan. 13. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Jones, Karen Leondra, 70, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office highway crew chief, died Saturday, Jan. 11. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, Antioch Baptist Church. Jack’s.
Mitchell, Frances, 93, Calligraphy Guild of Oklahoma founder, died Sunday, Jan. 12. Services pending. Cremation Society.
Works, Michael, 60, maintenance worker and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 15. Graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Beggs
Smith, Jimmy Ray, 71, retired Honeywell welder and Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 13. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, Tulsa, and graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, Gerty Cemetery, Gerty.
Broken Arrow
Cook, Carol Sue (McCarter), 70, homemaker, died Wednesday, Jan. 15. Memorial service 2:30 p.m. Friday, Kingdom Rain Church, Tulsa. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Coweta
New, Lucinda Louise “Cindy,” 67, Dream Real Estate apartment supervisor, died Sunday, Jan. 12, in Tulsa. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church. Brown.
Jenks
Pike, Shirley Elizabeth, 83, Oral Roberts University bookstore office manager, died Tuesday, Jan. 14. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church. Hargrove-Marker, Bixby.
Mounds
Carver, Kathleen Mary, 67, retail manager, died Sunday, Jan. 12. Service 4 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Glenpool, and graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Owasso
Lovely, Randy Lee, 62, electrician and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 14. Private family services. Mowery.
Vinita
Wilkinson, JoAnn, 84, retired medical transcriptionist, died Thursday, Jan. 16. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Burckhalter-Highsmith Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, Fairview Cemetery.
