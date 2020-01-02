TULSA
Adler, Lee E., 94, investment banker and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 31. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Haynes, Henry, 84, business owner and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 1. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Monday and service 3 p.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Kirkpatrick, Reuben “Barney,” 88, orthodontist, died Wednesday, Jan. 1. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Knowlton, Kelly William, 69, entrepreneur, died Tuesday, Dec. 31. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
McCall, Yoshiko, 81, hairdresser, died Sunday, Dec. 22. Service noon Saturday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Taylor, Linda S., 70, real estate agent and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 1. Services pending. Stanleys.
Youngblood, Victoria, 70, Chevron-Texaco tax accountant, died Saturday, Dec. 28. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Parkview Baptist Church. Schaudt’s.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Gilley, Blanch, 86, homemaker, died Wednesday, Jan. 1. Services pending. Floral Haven.
Hughes, Donald, 86, communications squadron supervisor and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 29. Visitation 2-7 p.m. Sunday and service 3 p.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Scheer, Lucille O., 95, dental administrative assistant, died Tuesday, Dec. 31. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Will Rogers United Methodist Church, Tulsa. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Warren, Brock, 24, communications sales consultant, died Monday, Dec. 30. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Cleveland, Okla.
Poskey, William, 87, Steve’s Wholesale technician and Army veteran, died Monday, Dec. 30. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Powell Funeral Home Chapel, Hominy.
Hallett
West, Howard Bradley, 54, sheet metal worker and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 31. Visitation 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Saturday, both at Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla.
Hominy
Long, Mervin “Babe,” 96, oil and gas industry worker and Army Air Corps veteran, died Monday, Dec. 30. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Antioch Christian Fellowship Church, Wynona. Powell.
Jenks
Bottrell, Oliver Daniel, 85, mechanical engineer and retired Air Force master sergeant, died Wednesday, Jan. 1. Graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Green Country, Tahlequah.
Jennings
Weaver, David J., 86, construction supervisor, died Thursday, Jan. 2. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Mounds
Jenkins, Patty, 74, homemaker, died Tuesday, Dec. 31. Visitation 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool, and graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Beggs Cemetery, Beggs.
Owasso
Mannbeck, Ronald Orson, 87, St. Charles Auto Wash Inc. owner and Navy and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 28. Service 9:30 a.m. Friday, New Heights Church. Mowery.
Sand Springs
England, Tracy M., 55, Acosta retail manager, died Sunday, Dec. 29. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.
Ray, Dorothy “Dutch,” 75, retired Sand Springs Public Schools educator, died Thursday, Jan. 2. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Riley, Margaret, 87, retired seamstress, died Monday, Dec. 30. Rosary 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and funeral Mass 1 p.m. Thursday, both at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Mobley-Groesbeck.
