Editor's Note

Get obituaries, death notices and in memoriams in your inbox each day with our free email newsletter. Sign up at tulsaworld.com/newsletters.

TULSA

Baker, Casey Allen, 33, died Tuesday, Jan. 28. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Memory.

Hallman, Velva, 91, homemaker, died Wednesday, Jan. 29. Service 11 a.m. Monday, 10th & Rockford Church of Christ. Moore’s Southlawn.

Jackson, Stephen E., 74, eLynx Technologies president and CEO and Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 27. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Trinity Episcopal Church. Ninde Brookside.

Jones, Victor Darnell Sr., 57, skycap, died Thursday, Jan. 23. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Going Hard for Christ Church. Jack’s.

Liggins, Ivy Mae, 65, homemaker, died Wednesday, Jan. 22. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Lifeline Outreach Ministry. Jack’s.

Rooks, Rachel L., 92, homemaker, died Thursday, Jan. 30. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.

Wilkins, Bobbie Jo, 85, retired office coordinator, died Wednesday, Jan. 29. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Easton Heights Baptist Church. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Friday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Blevins, Gary “Doc,” 69, pastor and Union High School athletics announcer, died Saturday, Jan. 25. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Union Multipurpose Activity Center, Tulsa.

Kazmierczak, Jean, 77, homemaker, died Wednesday, Jan. 29. Private family services. Hayhurst.

Knutson, Patricia “Patti,” 70, AMI and Inserv controller and accounting manager, died Friday, Jan. 24. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Fellowship Lutheran Church, Tulsa. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.

Rush, Robert L., 84, quality control manager and Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 27. No services planned. Hayhurst.

Haskell

Hollis, Sylvester Lee Sr., 81, retired Department of Human Services L.E. Rader Center security supervisor, died Tuesday, Jan. 21. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church. Jack’s, Tulsa.

Okmulgee

Fuller, Opal, 86, former Oral Roberts University administrative assistant, died Wednesday, Jan. 29. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday and service 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Sand Springs

Sartors, A.B., 76, welder, died Wednesday, Jan. 29. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dillon Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Olivet Baptist Church, Tulsa.

Sapulpa

Hathcock, J.D., 45, died Monday, Jan. 27. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Dillon Funeral Service Chapel, Sand Springs.

Tahlequah

Wright, Henry Don “Hank,” 67, Navy chaplain, died Wednesday, Jan. 29. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church. Green Country.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Friday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments