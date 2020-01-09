TULSA
Blackburn, Norma J., 85, homemaker died Tuesday, Jan. 7. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church, and graveside service 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, Houstonia Cemetery, Houstonia, Mo. Moore’s Southlawn.
Burke, William “Bill,” 78, computer and mechanical maintenance supervisor, and Army veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 4. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Fischer, John C., 77, retired Williams Cos. vice president of human resources and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 8. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
McAfee, Donna, 91, homemaker, died Thursday, Jan. 9. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Thomas, Linda Clendora, 65, Critter Sitters owner, died Wednesday, Jan. 8. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Coleman, James, 73, minister and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 9. No services planned. Hayhurst.
Cordova, Gary Anthony, 69, died Sunday, Jan. 5. Services pending. Stephenson-Nelson, Sebring, Fla.
Davis, Thomas, 72, ConocoPhillips analytical chemist and retired Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 4. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, Calvary Baptist Church, Sapulpa. Jack’s, Tulsa.
Hanlon, Steve, 68, Hanlon’s Fireplace and Patio owner and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 8. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Cleveland, Okla.
Vaughn, Charles W., 93, machinist and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 12. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home Chapel.
Inola
Stephens, Sheryl Kay, 72, MetLife claims manager, died Saturday, Jan. 4. Service 1 p.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church, Claremore. Locust Grove Funeral Home, Locust Grove.
Jenks
Vallone, Salvatore “Sam,” 100, former grocery dairy manager and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 8. Service 11 a.m. Monday, Woodlake Assembly of God, Broken Arrow. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Okmulgee
Gentry, John R. Sr., 92, retired dairy manager and Army veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 5. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Friday, House of Winn Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church Central.
Stillwater
Sawyer, Claudia, 63, instructor, died Friday, Jan. 3. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, Life.Church. Strode.
