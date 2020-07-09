TULSA
Anglley, Caroll, 79, homemaker, died Thursday, July 9. Graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, Sunset Memorial Gardens, Stillwater. Stanleys.
Campbell, Willis Jesse, 59, manufacturing engineer, died Tuesday, July 7. Visitation 6-7 p.m. Sunday and rosary 7 p.m. Sunday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 1 p.m. Monday, Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.
Fields, Virginia L., 91, formerly of Tulsa, died Tuesday, July 7, in Lafayette, La. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Lesh, Perry W. II, 65, hospitality associate and Army National Guard veteran, died Friday, July 3. Visitation 9:30-10 a.m. Saturday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Southwood Baptist Church. Ninde Brookside.
Mocha, Sandra Kay, 76, accounting clerk, died Wednesday, July 8. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Dye, Ellen, 92, dental assistant, died Thursday, July 9. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside service 10:30 a.m. Monday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.
Muskogee
Pekarcik, Dennis, 75, Department of Veterans Affairs dental lab technician and Marine Corps veteran, died Monday, July 6. Service was held Thursday. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Sand Springs
Bronson, Lois Marie (Rankin), 69, retired registered nurse, died Tuesday, July 7. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Hayes, Luetta Inez (Butcher), 86, retired Big 3 Industries clerical worker, died Wednesday, July 8. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Woodland Memorial Park.
Sapulpa
Ernst, Charles Sr., 70, auto sales transporter and Oklahoma Army National Guard veteran, died Tuesday, June 30. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Westside Free Will Baptist Church. Green Hill.
Wise, Bertha Alice (Thomas), 85, homemaker, died Wednesday, July 8. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.
Terlton
Chambers, Charles, 91, oil field drilling supervisor and World War II Army veteran, died Wednesday, July 8. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Powell Funeral Home, Hominy, and graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, A.J. Powell Memorial Cemetery, Hominy.
