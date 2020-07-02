Editor's Note

Get obituaries, death notices and in memoriams in your inbox each day with our free email newsletter. Sign up at tulsaworld.com/newsletters.

TULSA

McCrory, J. Quitman, 93, minister and Navy veteran, died Thursday, July 2. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Private family services.

Thompson, Kenneth, 59, carpenter, died Tuesday, June 30. No services planned. Moore’s Eastlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Seals, Shirley, 78, assistant claims processor, died Tuesday, June 30. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Glenpool.

Bartlesville

Chandler, Craig Stuart, 79, retired mechanical and chemical engineer and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, July 1. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.

Cleveland, Okla.

Patton, Marcella, 73, nurse, died Thursday, July 2. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home. No services planned.

Miami, Okla.

Rombach, Hazel Marie, 97, U.S. Selective Service clerk, died Tuesday, June 30. Visitation 8-5 p.m. Friday, Paul Thomas Funeral Home. Services pending.

Osage

Willcox, James, 74, rancher, died Wednesday, June 1. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla.; service 2 p.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church, Prue, with graveside service following at A. J. Powell Memorial Cemetery, Hominy.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Friday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments