TULSA
McCrory, J. Quitman, 93, minister and Navy veteran, died Thursday, July 2. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Private family services.
Thompson, Kenneth, 59, carpenter, died Tuesday, June 30. No services planned. Moore’s Eastlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Seals, Shirley, 78, assistant claims processor, died Tuesday, June 30. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Glenpool.
Bartlesville
Chandler, Craig Stuart, 79, retired mechanical and chemical engineer and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, July 1. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.
Cleveland, Okla.
Patton, Marcella, 73, nurse, died Thursday, July 2. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home. No services planned.
Miami, Okla.
Rombach, Hazel Marie, 97, U.S. Selective Service clerk, died Tuesday, June 30. Visitation 8-5 p.m. Friday, Paul Thomas Funeral Home. Services pending.
Osage
Willcox, James, 74, rancher, died Wednesday, June 1. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla.; service 2 p.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church, Prue, with graveside service following at A. J. Powell Memorial Cemetery, Hominy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.