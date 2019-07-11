TULSA
Conatzer, Jessie B., 86, public accountant, died Wednesday, July 10. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Glover, Thomas Jefferson, 83, diesel mechanic and Army Airborne veteran, died Wednesday, July 10. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Hawk, Lena, 75, assembler, died Tuesday, July 9. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Moore’s Memory Funeral Home Chapel. Moore’s Southlawn.
Kilgore, Melodie, 53, certified nursing assistant, died Sunday, July 7. Visitation 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, both at AdamsCrest Funeral Home.
Preston, Vivian Ileen, 106, died Wednesday, July 10. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Villines, Nell, 89, cosmetologist, died Wednesday, July 10. Graveside service 1 p.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Moore’s Southlawn.
Waldroop, Warren Len, 89, pipeliner, welder and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, July 9. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Okmulgee Cemetery, Okmulgee.
Wright, Helen L., 76, homemaker, died Friday, July 5. Memorial service 4 p.m. Saturday, Gilcrease Hills Baptist Church. Moore’s Memory.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Knox, Elouise, 83, bank teller, died Tuesday, July 9. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Century Cathedral, Tulsa. Hayhurst.
Lemmons, Mary, 89, cook, died Monday, July 8. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Park Grove Cemetery. Garrett.
Cleveland, Okla.
Brewer, Delpha, 82, Oklahoma Department of Corrections case worker, died Tuesday, July 9. Visitation 11 a.m.-noon Friday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service noon Friday, Woodland Cemetery Chapel.
Coweta
Thomas, Billie Jean, 88, homemaker, died Thursday, July 4, in Hailey, Idaho. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church. Brown.
Hominy
Freeman, Raymond Joseph, 63, Osage Nation housing director, died Tuesday, July 9. Rosary 7 p.m. Friday and Indian service 8 a.m. Saturday, both at the Freeman residence; and service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Joseph Catholic Church. Powell.
Mannford
Beaty, James Earl “Jim,” retired from Tulsa Technology Center, died Wednesday, July 10. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mannford Funeral Home, and memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church.
Sapulpa
Deloache, Gayle June, 73, homemaker, died Tuesday, July 9. No services planned. Smith.
Myers, Sheila, 46, artist, died Tuesday, July 9. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Traditions Funeral Home Chapel, Kellyville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.